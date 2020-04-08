Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $268,773.12 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $268,773.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,032.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 13.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.01. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $109.94.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.