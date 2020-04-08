Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,991 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,060 ($27.10) to GBX 1,991 ($26.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Relx to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,188 ($28.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,999.20 ($26.30).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,718 ($22.60) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,769.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,867.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.