Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Get Regis alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Regis stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,142. The firm has a market cap of $209.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Regis has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regis will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of Regis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $219,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Regis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Regis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Regis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Regis by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regis (RGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.