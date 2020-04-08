Redmile Group, Llc Purchases 39,300 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $446,841.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Redmile Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Redmile Group, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $323,050.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Redmile Group, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $460,500.00.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -4.85.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,915,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,434,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,980,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

