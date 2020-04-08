Redmile Group, Llc Buys 32,500 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $323,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Redmile Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Redmile Group, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $460,500.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Redmile Group, Llc acquired 39,300 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $446,841.00.

NLTX stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -4.85. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

