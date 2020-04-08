Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDFN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 14,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.59. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

