ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54,088.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and approximately $54,088.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Crex24 and Upbit. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.01015352 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00032244 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00256450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00172261 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00059645 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bisq, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.