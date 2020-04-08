Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 6,400 ($84.19) to GBX 6,900 ($90.77) in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,150 ($94.05) to GBX 7,350 ($96.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,399.74 ($84.18).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,124 ($80.56) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,981.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,081.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total value of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.