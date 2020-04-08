QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

QCRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of QCR stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. QCR has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $364.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.16.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

