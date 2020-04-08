Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $8,291,701.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $437,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,273 shares of company stock worth $28,331,050. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Q2 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

