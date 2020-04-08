PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTCT. Citigroup downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of PTCT traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. 7,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,482. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $34,871.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,740 shares of company stock worth $85,619. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

