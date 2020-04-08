PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) Insider John Dwyer Buys 10,129 Shares

PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) insider John Dwyer purchased 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,790.25 ($16,163.30).

John Dwyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PSC Insurance Group alerts:

On Friday, March 27th, John Dwyer acquired 1,639 shares of PSC Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$3,441.90 ($2,441.06).

On Tuesday, March 31st, John Dwyer purchased 9,083 shares of PSC Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,255.09 ($14,365.31).

Shares of PSI opened at A$2.20 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $597.42 million and a P/E ratio of 22.22. PSC Insurance Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$2.05 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.36 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from PSC Insurance Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. PSC Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About PSC Insurance Group

PSC Insurance Group Limited engages in the insurance services businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online direct general insurance, and third party claims management business; and retail commercial and wholesale insurance broking activities.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for PSC Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSC Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.