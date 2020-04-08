PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $168.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PS Business Parks an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of PSB opened at $126.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $192.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,619,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $41,161,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

