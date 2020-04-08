Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $5.25 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Propetro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Propetro from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Propetro alerts:

PUMP stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. Propetro has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.