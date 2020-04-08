Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

PRGS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $35.71. 522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,257. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

