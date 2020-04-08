Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

NYSE PG opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

