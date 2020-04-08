Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.28. Primoris Services has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

