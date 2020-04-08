Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 239.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,520. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $291.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 549.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,062,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9,759.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after buying an additional 1,512,666 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,942,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 811,561 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Precision BioSciences Company Profile
Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
