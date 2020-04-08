Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 239.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,520. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $291.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 549.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,062,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9,759.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after buying an additional 1,512,666 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,942,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 811,561 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

