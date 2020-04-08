Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $76,403.20 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $76,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,449 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $153,318.69.

On Monday, February 10th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,624 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $279,718.40.

On Friday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,564 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $160,732.28.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 422 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $42,605.12.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40.

POWI stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $41,114,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

