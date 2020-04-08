Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

NYSE:PII opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

