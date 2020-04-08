Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Director Christopher Barnard Sells 2,000 Shares

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) Director Christopher Barnard sold 2,000 shares of Points International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$24,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,752,060.30.

Shares of TSE:PTS opened at C$12.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.69. Points International Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.83.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$141.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Points International Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

