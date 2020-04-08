PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PNM Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,856,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PNM Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

