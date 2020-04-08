PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 57,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.43. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

