Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAGP. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,322. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.85. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Sinnott purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at $325,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,217,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 251,448 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,820,000 after purchasing an additional 599,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

