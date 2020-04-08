Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after acquiring an additional 994,888 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

