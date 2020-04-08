PIVX Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Binance, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $749,709.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017349 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003123 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, Graviex, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Bisq, Crex24, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

