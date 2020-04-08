Piper Sandler Trims Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Target Price to

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Iqvia from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.76.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 73,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,191. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iqvia will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 728,828 shares of company stock valued at $119,608,315 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iqvia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after acquiring an additional 454,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,680,000 after acquiring an additional 439,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after acquiring an additional 508,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,424 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

