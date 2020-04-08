Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PINS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Pinterest to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinterest to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 3,278,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,329,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $125,375.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 164,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 117,870 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.