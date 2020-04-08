Pinnacle West Capital’s (PNW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.18.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. 24,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,383. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,879 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 290,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after acquiring an additional 273,730 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 187,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

