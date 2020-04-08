Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.
Pinnacle Bancshares stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pinnacle Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.
Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile
