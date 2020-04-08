Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

Pinnacle Bancshares stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pinnacle Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

