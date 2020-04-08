Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Posts Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.
PCLB opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pinnacle Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $31.00.
Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile
