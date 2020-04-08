Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Posts Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

PCLB opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pinnacle Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

