Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PHR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE PHR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,417. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 10,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $359,871.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $2,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,165 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

