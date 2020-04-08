Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,809.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 643,549 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $752,952.33.

On Monday, March 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 161,968 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $218,656.80.

On Thursday, March 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 14,239 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $22,640.01.

On Thursday, February 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00.

Opko Health stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 557,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,678 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Opko Health from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

