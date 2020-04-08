Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.16.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$1.68 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18. The firm has a market cap of $253.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.