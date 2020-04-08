Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for S & U (LON:SUS)

S & U (LON:SUS)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of S & U to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get S & U alerts:

LON SUS opened at GBX 1,520 ($19.99) on Monday. S & U has a one year low of GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.89). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,937.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,075.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a quick ratio of 39.24 and a current ratio of 39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43.

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for S & U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.