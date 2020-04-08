Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for RDI Reit (LON:RDI)

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 131 ($1.72).

Get RDI Reit alerts:

Shares of LON RDI opened at GBX 60.29 ($0.79) on Monday. RDI Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 50.50 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 161 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.80.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for RDI Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.