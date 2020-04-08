Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Investec downgraded Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 317.40 ($4.18) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 384.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 476.20. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 217 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31).

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total transaction of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

