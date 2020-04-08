Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,520 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.