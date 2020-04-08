OST (OST) Market Capitalization Tops $5.51 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One OST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Gate.io, Upbit and Binance. Over the last week, OST has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $173,407.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 251.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.02845783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00205409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Upbit, Binance, IDCM and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

