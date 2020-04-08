Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €14.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.54 ($16.91).

Shares of Orange stock opened at €11.33 ($13.17) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.31. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

