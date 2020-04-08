Oppenheimer Lowers SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $50.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGE. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

