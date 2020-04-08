Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading 8.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $57.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.39, 1,312,370 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,791,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,341,000 after buying an additional 1,264,090 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 507.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 368,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after buying an additional 306,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

