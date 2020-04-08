Northland Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Northland Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 1,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,810. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.18% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 14,498 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $106,125.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 472,724 shares of company stock worth $3,934,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

