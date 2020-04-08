Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Northern Trust from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,340. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Northern Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.