Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.
NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Northern Trust from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.
Shares of NTRS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,340. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80.
In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Northern Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
