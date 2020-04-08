Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €43.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.19 ($53.71).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €37.07 ($43.10) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.06. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

