Nomura Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Nomura from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,204. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,706,000 after buying an additional 897,901 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after buying an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

