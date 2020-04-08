Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Director Purchases $84,630.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NKE opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nike from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

