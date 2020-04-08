NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 118.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NYSE:NGM opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 18,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $334,605.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,454.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 44,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $694,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,640,642 shares of company stock worth $22,053,485.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 198,635 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

