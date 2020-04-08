NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President Acquires $159,186.60 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero purchased 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,186.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NREF opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.