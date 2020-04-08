NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCMGY. ValuEngine upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NCMGY stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

